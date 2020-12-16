CLINTON — For Clinton boys basketball coach Troy Ersland, it feels good to be back on the basketball court.
The River Kings fell to North Scott 39-27 in their season opener Tuesday night, after their season was delayed due to a few weeks of online learning and weather.
“It’s great to be back,” Ersland said. “I think the guys were really itching to play somebody. We were supposed to play last Saturday, but Hempstead, because of the weather, couldn’t make it down. That’s just kind of how 2020’s gone. I thought we were ready to play tonight. The guys competed, so that was good.
“Now that we’ve got that first game out of the way, we’ll see what happens next game.”
After the teams went into the half tied 13-13, the Lancers (3-0) pulled away and outscored Clinton 26-14 in the second half.
Despite the loss, Clinton senior Taylon Hayes was excited to be playing basketball again.
“I love it because I wasn’t really expecting to play at all this year to be honest, or it was just going to be delayed to the summer,” Hayes said. “I love it, and this group of people as well.”
North Scott took the first quarter 9-5, but Clinton rebounded to tie it up 13-13 by halftime.
A few minutes into the third quarter, Clinton’s Lucas Weiner made a post-move score to cut North Scott’s lead to 17-16, but a 3-pointer from North Scott’s Zach Johnson, and then three more 3-pointers all from the same spot — the right wing — from Oliver Hughes helped the Lancers pull away.
“I thought we executed well,” Ersland said. “I thought we were a little impatient. We didn’t make them work as much as they made us work, but I thought we got good looks. They just wouldn’t fall, so I’m happy with that, we’ve just got to keep working on it in practice and guys have got to know we have the confidence in them to shoot the shot and attack the basket. Some of the guys are a little hesitant, but we’ll keep working on that.”
Though the Lancers began to pull away, the River Kings kept hustling. With time winding down in the third quarter, Clinton’s Seth Dotterweich saved a ball from going out of bounds and the River Kings launched the ball down the other end of the court to Hayes, who made a layup as the buzzer sounded.
“I just saw it coming toward me,” Hayes said. “I was like, ‘Hey!’ So I tried to take it and do what I could with it.”
Hayes said the play was indicative of the effort Clinton showed all game.
“We showed great effort,” Hayes said. “That’s what we were also talking about in here (the locker room), is mostly effort because if it wasn’t for the effort, I don’t think the game would’ve been nearly as close as what it was. I think it was great defense as well — we were just more fatigued at the end of the game.”
North Scott outscored Clinton 11-5 in the final quarter.
Ersland said with all of the delays and COVID-induced complications, the team’s practice schedule has been shaken up, but he said he’s excited to see what his team can do once they get more time together.
“It’s more like a travel season than anything,” Ersland said. “We’ve got to teach on the fly.”
Clinton hosts Wapello at 7 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Scott 61, Clinton 24
The Lancers (3-0) defeated the River Queens (0-2) Tuesday in Clinton.
Elle Davis led Clinton with 13 points.
