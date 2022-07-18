CLINTON — The Clinton County Democrats celebrated the grand opening of their new headquarters on July 4 with a ribboncutting, cookout and appearances by candidates Michael Franken, Christina Bohannan, Eric Van Lancker, Jed Ganzer, Kay Pence and Jennifer Hansen.
The new location at 2319 Roosevelt St. in Clinton was built in 1899 by the International Order of Odd Fellows and also houses the presidential library collection of the building’s owner, former Iowa State Sen. Joseph E. Brown Sr., who grew up just blocks away on McKinley Street.
The new location will provide space for party volunteers and hosting events.
Anyone interested in volunteer opportunities or learning more about the Clinton County Democrats should contact Rita Hart, chairwoman of the Clinton County Democrats, at (563) 210-1253 or email cciadems@gmail.com.
