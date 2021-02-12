Dismissed
• One count of domestic abuse-assault, injury or mental illness, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, against Elaina S. Bell-Garrison, 27, 540 Third Ave. South, was dismissed. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor filed an order to dismiss Feb. 10. Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a motion to dismiss Feb. 9. The motion was made at the request of the named victim, because no restitution was claimed, the no-contact order was lifted at the request of the protected party and Bell-Garrison agreed to pay associated costs. She was accused Dec. 25 by the Clinton Police Department.
Assault
• Tiffany R. Duhme, 29, 603 11th Ave. South, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to one count of assault, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered Duhme to serve two days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served. A $105 fine was suspended. She was accused Dec. 19 by the Clinton Police Department.
Burglary
• Andrew L. Crigger, 36, 501 Oakhurst Drive, Apt. 6, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Feb. 11 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $1,025 fine was suspended. Crigger was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the court. Crigger was ordered to successfully complete inpatient treatment at Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare in Mason City and recommended aftercare, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment and abstain from using alcohol and controlled substances and submit to random urinalysis testing to ensure compliance as conditions of probation. He was accused Aug. 3 by the Clinton Police Department.
Criminal mischief
• Amy E. LaShelle, 27, 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 120, pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Feb. 11 ordered sentence and judgment be deferred. A $750 civil penalty was suspended. LaShelle was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the court. LaShelle was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment, abstain from use of alcohol and controlled substances and be subject to random and unannounced testing and seek and maintain employment as conditions of probation. LaShelle was ordered to pay over $2,000 in victim restitution. She was accused June 26 by the Clinton Police Department.
Driving while barred
• Tommie J. Smith, 53, 626 12th Ave. South, No. B2, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Feb. 10 ordered Smith to serve 40 days in the Clinton County Jail with 40 days suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. He was accused April 22, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department. Two counts of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed. He was accused Jan. 13 and Feb. 7 by the Clinton Police Department.
• Tommie J. Smith, 53, 1235 Second Ave. South, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Feb. 10 ordered Smith to serve 40 days in the Clinton County Jail with 40 days suspended. A $625 fine was imposed. He was accused Nov. 8, 2019, by the Clinton Police Department.
Drugs
• Jeremiah L. Dixon, 25, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to one count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Feb. 9 ordered sentence and judgment be deferred. Dixon was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the court. A $1,025 civil penalty was imposed. One count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, marijuana, a Class D felony, was dismissed. He was accused Aug. 17 by the DeWitt Police Department.
• Nicholas A. Wilken, 22, of DeWitt, pleaded guilty Jan. 12 to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, a Class D felony. District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Feb. 11 ordered a sentence to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years be suspended. A $750 fine was suspended. Wilken was placed on supervised probation for two years unless sooner released by the Court. Wilken was ordered to obtain mental health and substance abuse evaluations and successfully complete recommended treatment, abstain from use of alcohol and controlled substances and submit to random urinalysis testing to ensure compliance and maintain employment as conditions of probation. One count of failure to affix a drug stamp, a Class D felony, was dismissed with costs assessed to Wilken. He was accused July 20 by the DeWitt Police Department.
Theft
• Devon M. Cochran, 19, of Camanche, pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Magistrate Judge Michael Judge ordered a $350 fine be imposed. He was accused Jan. 31 by the Camanche Police Department.
