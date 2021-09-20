DAVENPORT — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of eastern Iowa, including Clinton and Jackson counties, through 10 p.m. tonight.
Thunderstorms associated with a strong cold front will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, torrential rain and frequent lightning, according to the National Weather Service. Expect storms to quickly move through eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois, and northeast Missouri from 6 to 10 p.m.

