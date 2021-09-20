Clinton County placed under severe thunderstorm watch
DAVENPORT — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of eastern Iowa, including Clinton and Jackson counties, through 10 p.m. tonight.
Thunderstorms associated with a strong cold front will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, torrential rain and frequent lightning, according to the National Weather Service. Expect storms to quickly move through eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois, and northeast Missouri from 6 to 10 p.m.
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Henry "Jack" Lockhart age 85 of Clinton, died Saturday Sept. 18, 2021 at MercyOne, Clinton. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial at Clinton Lawn Cemetery held later date. The Pape Funeral Home assisting the family.
JEWELL [mdash] Monique M. Bachelder, age 81, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, IA. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on 2021-09-22 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Jewell, IA. A visitation will be held from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM on 2021-09-28…
Richard A. McGinnis, 58 passed away September 18, 2021 at his home - Bernard, Iowa. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Visit his full obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Richards pleads guilty to incest
- MercyOne Clinton Medical Center updates visitor policy
- Family pet dies in house fire
- Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
- City Council airs complaints about look of Alliant substations
- How do I make it right after cheating on my boyfriend?
- Van Lancker to run for Iowa Secretary of State
- Machines look for bedrock at Clinton High School
- Clinton gets first win in 24 games with shutout of Maquoketa
- Green charged with drug offenses
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.