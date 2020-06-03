CLINTON -- Though it is not currently dominating the headlines, the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing. Earlier in the week, many were alarmed when the Clinton County Health Department alongwith Iowa Department of Public Health announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the Alverno Health Care Facility. But then, people were confused when they saw Alverno's post on Facebook saying there was not an outbreak.
"The facility received 2 negative test results on each individual who previously tested positive," Alverno said on its Facebook page. "No signs or symptoms have been identified, and the individuals are now considered negative for COVID-19. The facility remains COVID free at this time."
The post came shortly after the county sent out an email declaring there was an outbreak. Chance Kness, coordinator for the Clinton County Emergency Management, said it was a confusing turn of events but said to his understanding technically there was an outbreak based on the state's definition of an outbreak.
Michele Cullen, community health manager, echoed Kness and futher explained how both the press release and Alverno's Facebook post were both accuarte.
"Anytime a nursing home has over three positives, they report it on their (IDPH) website," Cullen said. "The Alverno volunteered in a mass testing of their nursing home for all their residents and all of their employees. When they did that, three of their residents tested positive."
Cullen said that
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.