In other business, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors:
• approved the final payment for the 245th Street rehabilitation project. The project included work on 245th Street from U.S. 30 to the city of DeWitt.
• approved a resolution for Clinton County's inclusion in the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant. As part of the new federal Transportation Bill, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, there is over $1 billion of roadway safety funding available in the form of SS4A grants. To be an eligible applicant for this safety funding, a county must have an eligible action plan in place. The Iowa County Engineers Association plans to apply for a SS4A grant to develop and supply all 99 counties in Iowa with an eligible action plan at no cost to the counties. ICEA encourages all 99 counties to participate in the grant application with the hope of achieving the goal of decreasing roadway fatalities and serious injuries, and zero roadway fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 and 2050, respectively.
• approved an Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region 28E agreement amendment that updates language for pooling of funds, clarifies who can serve as a governing board member, establishes the management of regional finances and adds various code sections for references.
• approved a resolution for a JAG grant interlocal 28E agreement with the city of Clinton. The Clinton Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office are eligible for a direct award of $10,717, to be shared, from the 2022 Justice Assistance Grant program. One of the grant's provisions requires an agreement between the Clinton City Council and the Clinton County Board of Supervisors for the distribution of any awarded grant funds.
• approved a Keep Iowa Beautiful Clinton County Hometown Pride contract. Keep Iowa Beautiful has agreed to provide grant funding to support community coaching activities through the Home Town Pride Program to the City of Clinton and Clinton County, with the KIB program to provide $60,000 for the Home Town Pride coach annual service and the participating communities/counties contributing the required local match of $20,000 annually. Under Monday's action, Clinton County will pay a $20,000 match.
• approved a temporary road closure for the Calamus-Wheatland Hometown Pride Lincolnway 5K Run. The closure, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 26, will affect 142nd Avenue at U.S. 30 and on 235th Street from the eastern city limits of Wheatland to the Wapsipinicon River Bridge.
-- Herald Staff Report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.