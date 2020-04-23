CLINTON — The unemployment rate in Clinton County jumped almost 1% from February through March, according to the latest information from Iowa Workforce Development.
Iowa Workforce Development data says the unemployment rate for Clinton County in March 2020 was 4.9%, a 0.8% increase from February’s 4.1% unemployment rate.
The unemployment rate in Jackson County was 5.1%, a 0.6% increase from February.
The unemployment rate in January was 4.9% in Clinton County and 5% in Jackson County.
The state unemployment rate for March was 3.8%, an increase from February’s 3.1% unemployment rate. The unemployment rate in January for the state of Iowa was 3.7%.
Clinton County’s initial unemployment insurance claims peaked with the week ending April 4 and has decreased the following two weeks. Clinton County had 1,043 initial unemployment insurance claims during the week ending April 4.
There were 721 claims the week ending April 11 and 362 claims the week ending April 18.
Clinton County only had 26 initial claims the week ending March 7 and 34 claims during the week ending March 14. The cases rose the following week by over 500 claims, with 542 initial unemployment insurance claims the week ending March 21. There were 763 initial claims the week of March 28.
The state received 27,912 initial claims between April 12 and April 18.
There were 26,192 initial claims by individuals who live and work in Iowa and 1,720 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. There were 151,86 continuing weekly unemployment claims. Unemployment insurance benefits payments totaled over $48 million for the same week.
