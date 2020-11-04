Clinton County’s presidential vote history
2016
Winner – Republican Donald Trump, 48.8%
Democrat Hillary Clinton, 43.76%
31,459 registered voters
23,347 ballots counted, 10,789 of them absentee
Voter turnout, 74.21%
2012
Winner: Democrat Barack Obama, 60.56%
Republican Mitt Romney, 37.73%
34,758 registered voters
25,089 ballots counted, with 12,469
of them absentee (a record)
Voter turnout 72.18%
2008
Winner Democrat Barack Obama, 60.75%
Republican John McCain, 37.72%
33,426 registered voters
24,875 ballots counted
74.42% voter turnout
