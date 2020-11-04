Clinton County’s presidential vote history

2016

Winner – Republican Donald Trump, 48.8%

Democrat Hillary Clinton, 43.76%

31,459 registered voters

23,347 ballots counted, 10,789 of them absentee

Voter turnout, 74.21%

2012

Winner: Democrat Barack Obama, 60.56%

Republican Mitt Romney, 37.73%

34,758 registered voters

25,089 ballots counted, with 12,469

of them absentee (a record)

Voter turnout 72.18%

2008

Winner Democrat Barack Obama, 60.75%

Republican John McCain, 37.72%

33,426 registered voters

24,875 ballots counted

74.42% voter turnout

