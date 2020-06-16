CLINTON — The Clinton School Board on Monday approved a purchase offer for the third property needed for high school renovations.
The school board voted 4-0 to approve a motion to pay Scott and Cheryl Booth $69,500. The property, which is located at 808 S. Eighth St., was the third and final property the district needed east of the high school, according to the plan by Frevert-Ramsey-Kobes Architects and Engineers.
The school board last week approved the purchase of property at 806 Ninth Ave. South for $72,000. The board in May approved the purchase of the property at 810 Ninth Ave. South For $118,500.
The district will build an academic wing east of the school in the current parking lot. A new lot will be created to the east where the three homes stand.
