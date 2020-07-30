Under the Clinton School District’s most recent plan released by Superintendent Gary DeLacy, preschool through fifth grades will attend school in person every day, though some will have classes in different buildings.
Pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, with the exception of Whittier fourth grade, will attend their neighborhood elementary or preschool center every day.
Whittier fourth and fifth grade will attend Clinton Middle School in a separate pod. Fifth grade from Bluff, Eagle Heights and Jefferson will attend at Clinton High School in a separate part of the building.
Students in grades 6-12 will attend class in person on A or B days. Every student in these grades will alternate an on-site learning day with an online learning day.
Parents will receive additional information from middle school and high school administrations as to what students can expect with the hybrid model.
Students served at the Gateway Learning Center will attend onsite every day as originally planned.
Clinton’s first day of school is set for Aug. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.