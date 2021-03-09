TODAY: Rain likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: A slight chance of rain before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. THURSDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

