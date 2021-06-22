TODAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph. THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

