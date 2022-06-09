CLINTON – Clinton’s ADM plant celebrated its 40th anniversary of production in Clinton on Wednesday, with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaking to city and state officials and current and retired plant employees about the benefits rebuilding its wet mill will have when completed in about a year.
“I mentioned to some of you earlier back in the new wet mill that when ADM makes investments like this, we’re looking for the right partners and the right opportunity,” ADM Senior Vice President and President of Carbohydrate Solutions Christopher Cuddy said after returning from one of the plant bus tours offered to guests at Wednesday’s event.
“In Iowa, we found both, starting with Governor Reynolds, who’s been a friend to ADM and a champion of American agriculture and energy sectors,” Cuddy said.
Rebuilding the wet mill has been a 15-year project. Its funding is part of a nearly $200 million investment plan ADM has been putting into modernizing its Clinton location. The Iowa Economic Development Authority approved funding in February 2018.
The south part of ADM holds a wet mill originally built in the early 1900s. Not only will building a new wet mill provide more jobs, it also will further increase production in the process of breaking corn down into its main components to produce corn sweeteners and starches, beverage alcohol, corn oil, enzymes, ethanol, animal feed, and other food ingredients.
The wet mill is one of four new facilities ADM will have added to its overall structure over the last four decades, including the bioprocessing plant, feed house, and cogeneration facility.
Plant Manager Eric Fasnacht said that since first leasing Nabisco Brands’ corn processing facility in Clinton in 1982, ADM has more than tripled its rate of production to 350,000 bushels of corn per day.
According to Grow Clinton, ADM is the second-largest employer in the area. The largest is MercyOne Healthcare.
