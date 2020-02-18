MEN
EAST
Bryant 61, Merrimack 52
Buffalo 72, Ball St. 59
CCSU 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
Illinois 62, Penn St. 56
Maryland 76, Northwestern 67
Saint Joseph's 73, Davidson 72
St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Robert Morris 71
St. Francis Brooklyn 87, LIU 77
UMass 67, Saint Louis 63
Wagner 67, Mount St. Mary's 61
West Virginia 65, Oklahoma St. 47
SOUTH
Florida 73, Arkansas 59
Florida St. 82, Pittsburgh 67
Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 61
MIDWEST
Akron 71, W. Michigan 67
E. Michigan 70, Kent St. 49
Ohio 77, Cent. Michigan 69
Rio Grande 93, Texas of the Permian Basin 80
Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65
WOMEN
EAST
St. Peter's 66, Fairfield 63, OT
SOUTH
Campbell 61, Winthrop 58
Charleston Southern 56, UNC-Asheville 54
Hampton 86, SC-Upstate 73
Presbyterian 64, Gardner-Webb 49
Radford 88, Longwood 76
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 77, Texas Tech 62
Cincinnati 74, Houston 65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.