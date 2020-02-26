MEN

EAST

American U. 79, Lafayette 59

Army 67, Holy Cross 61

Binghamton 76, UMBC 74

Bucknell 71, Colgate 70

Duquesne 81, St. Bonaventure 77, OT

Hartford 65, Stony Brook 54

Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT

Manhattan 65, Marist 56

Mass.-Lowell 88, Albany (NY) 69

Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 57

New Hampshire 77, Maine 70

Penn St. 65, Rutgers 64

Rhode Island 76, Fordham 75

Richmond 73, George Washington 70

Siena 84, Quinnipiac 77

Syracuse 72, Pittsburgh 49

UConn 81, UCF 65

UMass 60, VCU 52

Villanova 71, St. John's 60

SOUTH

Chattanooga 71, VMI 64

ETSU 60, Wofford 54

Furman 81, UNC-Greensboro 67

McNeese St. 104, SE Louisiana 82

Mercer 73, The Citadel 57

South Carolina 94, Georgia 90, OT

South Florida 73, East Carolina 68, OT

Texas A&M-CC 81, New Orleans 75

Virginia 56, Virginia Tech 53

W. Carolina 109, Samford 78

MIDWEST

Bradley 74, Illinois St. 71, OT

Fort Wayne 58, Denver 51

Indiana St. 77, S. Illinois 68

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 86, Incarnate Word 66

Nicholls 93, Houston Baptist 85

Stephen F. Austin 90, Northwestern St. 59

 

WOMEN

EAST

Binghamton 66, UMBC 58

Boston U. 48, Lehigh 47

Bucknell 76, Colgate 65

Buffalo 88, Miami (Ohio) 72

Davidson 70, La Salle 61, OT

Hartford 70, Stony Brook 67

Holy Cross 64, Army 61

Lafayette 55, American U. 48

Loyola (Md.) 64, Navy 54

Maine 71, New Hampshire 62

Mass.-Lowell 78, Albany (NY) 75

UMass 51, Saint Joseph's 47

SOUTH

Nicholls 57, Houston Baptist 53

Old Dominion 60, FAU 49

SE Louisiana 87, McNeese St. 48

Saint Louis 60, Richmond 57

Stephen F. Austin 61, Northwestern St. 45

UCF 67, Temple 64

VCU 48, George Mason 36

MIDWEST

Ball St. 66, Toledo 60

Bowling Green 82, Ohio 68

Cent. Michigan 76, W. Michigan 60

Dayton 78, St. Bonaventure 51

Kansas St. 60, Iowa St. 51

Kent St. 68, Akron 50

Michigan St. 72, Illinois 58

N. Illinois 65, E. Michigan 59

UConn 105, Cincinnati 58

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 94, Sam Houston St. 91

Incarnate Word 68, Lamar 67, OT

Oklahoma St. 74, Texas Tech 58

Texas 77, TCU 67

Texas A&M-CC 43, New Orleans 40

FAR WEST

Utah Valley 74, California Baptist 57

