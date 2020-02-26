MEN
EAST
American U. 79, Lafayette 59
Army 67, Holy Cross 61
Binghamton 76, UMBC 74
Bucknell 71, Colgate 70
Duquesne 81, St. Bonaventure 77, OT
Hartford 65, Stony Brook 54
Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT
Manhattan 65, Marist 56
Mass.-Lowell 88, Albany (NY) 69
Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 57
New Hampshire 77, Maine 70
Penn St. 65, Rutgers 64
Rhode Island 76, Fordham 75
Richmond 73, George Washington 70
Siena 84, Quinnipiac 77
Syracuse 72, Pittsburgh 49
UConn 81, UCF 65
UMass 60, VCU 52
Villanova 71, St. John's 60
SOUTH
Chattanooga 71, VMI 64
ETSU 60, Wofford 54
Furman 81, UNC-Greensboro 67
McNeese St. 104, SE Louisiana 82
Mercer 73, The Citadel 57
South Carolina 94, Georgia 90, OT
South Florida 73, East Carolina 68, OT
Texas A&M-CC 81, New Orleans 75
Virginia 56, Virginia Tech 53
W. Carolina 109, Samford 78
MIDWEST
Bradley 74, Illinois St. 71, OT
Fort Wayne 58, Denver 51
Indiana St. 77, S. Illinois 68
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 86, Incarnate Word 66
Nicholls 93, Houston Baptist 85
Stephen F. Austin 90, Northwestern St. 59
WOMEN
EAST
Binghamton 66, UMBC 58
Boston U. 48, Lehigh 47
Bucknell 76, Colgate 65
Buffalo 88, Miami (Ohio) 72
Davidson 70, La Salle 61, OT
Hartford 70, Stony Brook 67
Holy Cross 64, Army 61
Lafayette 55, American U. 48
Loyola (Md.) 64, Navy 54
Maine 71, New Hampshire 62
Mass.-Lowell 78, Albany (NY) 75
UMass 51, Saint Joseph's 47
SOUTH
Nicholls 57, Houston Baptist 53
Old Dominion 60, FAU 49
SE Louisiana 87, McNeese St. 48
Saint Louis 60, Richmond 57
Stephen F. Austin 61, Northwestern St. 45
UCF 67, Temple 64
VCU 48, George Mason 36
MIDWEST
Ball St. 66, Toledo 60
Bowling Green 82, Ohio 68
Cent. Michigan 76, W. Michigan 60
Dayton 78, St. Bonaventure 51
Kansas St. 60, Iowa St. 51
Kent St. 68, Akron 50
Michigan St. 72, Illinois 58
N. Illinois 65, E. Michigan 59
UConn 105, Cincinnati 58
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 94, Sam Houston St. 91
Incarnate Word 68, Lamar 67, OT
Oklahoma St. 74, Texas Tech 58
Texas 77, TCU 67
Texas A&M-CC 43, New Orleans 40
FAR WEST
Utah Valley 74, California Baptist 57
