COMING UP
CLINTON (1-12)
1/31 at North Scott
2/4 Bettendorf
2/7 Davenport North
2/11 Pleasant Valley
CAMANCHE (12-1)
1/30 at Mid-Prairie
1/31 Northeast
2/1 at Dubuque Senior
2/4 at Bellevue
PRINCE OF PEACE (6-9)
1/31 at Lisbon
2/4 Easton Valley
2/7 Marquette Catholic
2/11 at Midland
FULTON (14-5)
1/24 at Riverdale
1/25 Stillman Valley
1/27 at Dixon
1/21 at Morrison
NORTHEAST (10-5)
1/31 at Camanche
2/1 at Durant
2/7 Bellevue
2/8 at Central DeWitt
EASTON VALLEY (12-0)
2/4 at Prince of Peace
2/7 at Midland
2/11 Lisbon
2/14 at Marquette Catholic
CENTRAL DEWITT (10-4)
1/31 Mount Vernon
2/4 at Maquoketa
2/7 Marion
2/8 Northeast
