Coming Up

CLINTON

1/7 at Davenport North

1/10 at Pleasant Valley

1/14 Burlington

1/17 Davenport West

 

CAMANCHE

1/3  at West Branch

1/4 at West Liberty 

1/7 Bellevue

1/14 at Monticello 

Prince of Peace 

1/3 at Fulton

1/7 at Easton Valley

1/10 Lisbon

1/13 Wahlert Catholic 

1/14 Midland

CENTRAL DEWITT

1/3 at Beckman Catholic 

1/7 Center Point Urbana

1/10 Marion

1/14 Maquoketa 

NORTHEAST

1/3 Mid-Prairie

1/4 Wilton

1/7 at Monticello

1/10 at Bellevue 

EASTON VALLEY

1/3 a Cedar Valley Christian

1/7 Prince of Peace

1/10 at West Carroll

1/14 Midland

 

Tags