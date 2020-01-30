Coming Up

CLINTON

1/31 at North Scott

2/4 at Bettendorf

2/6 Davenport West

2/7 Davenport North 

FULTON

1/23 Morrison

1/27 at Sherrard

1/30 at Orion

2/5 Rockridge 

CAMANCHE

1/31 Northeast 

2/4 at Bellevue

2/11 Tipton

Prince of Peace 

1/31 Lisbon

2/4 Easton Valley

2/7 Marquette

2/11 at Midland 

CENTRAL DEWITT

1/31 Mount Vernon

2/4 at Maquoketa 

2/6 at Vinton-Shellsburg

2/7 at Marion

NORTHEAST

1/31 at Camanche

2/1 at Durant 

2/4 at Monticello

2/7 Bellevue 

EASTON VALLEY

2/4 at Prince of Peace

2/6 Rivermont Collegiate

2/7 at Midland

2/11 Lisbon

 

