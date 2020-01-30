Coming Up
CLINTON
1/31 at North Scott
2/4 at Bettendorf
2/6 Davenport West
2/7 Davenport North
FULTON
1/23 Morrison
1/27 at Sherrard
1/30 at Orion
2/5 Rockridge
CAMANCHE
1/31 Northeast
2/4 at Bellevue
2/11 Tipton
Prince of Peace
1/31 Lisbon
2/4 Easton Valley
2/7 Marquette
2/11 at Midland
CENTRAL DEWITT
1/31 Mount Vernon
2/4 at Maquoketa
2/6 at Vinton-Shellsburg
2/7 at Marion
NORTHEAST
1/31 at Camanche
2/1 at Durant
2/4 at Monticello
2/7 Bellevue
EASTON VALLEY
2/4 at Prince of Peace
2/6 Rivermont Collegiate
2/7 at Midland
2/11 Lisbon
