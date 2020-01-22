Coming Up
CLINTON
1/24 at Muscatine
1/25 at Mauqoketa
1/28 at Davenport Central
1/21 at North Scott
FULTON
1/23 Morrison
1/27 at Sherrard
1/30 at Orion
2/5 Rockridge
CAMANCHE
1/23 at Prince of Peace
1/24 at Mid-Prairie
1/28 at North Cedar
1/31 Northeast
Prince of Peace
1/23 Camanche
1/25 Northeast
1/28 Cedar Valley Christian
2/4 Easton Valley
CENTRAL DEWITT
1/24 at Vinton Shellsburg
1/28 Beckman Catholic
1/31 Mount Vernon
2/4 at Maquoketa
NORTHEAST
1.23 at Bellevue
1/24 at Durant
1/25 at Prince of Peace
1/27 West Liberty
EASTON VALLEY
1/24 Cedar Valley Christian
1/28 at Cal-Wheat
2/4 at Prince of Peace
2/6 Rivermont Collegiate
