COMING UP
CLINTON (1-5)
1/7 at Davenport North
1/10 at Pleasant Valley
1/14 Burlington
1/17 at Davenport West
CAMANCHE (5-0)
1/4 at West Liberty
1/7 Bellevue
1/10 at Anamosa
1/11 Mineral Point
PRINCE OF PEACE (1-5)
1/7 at Easton Valley
1/10 Lisbon
1/11 at manny’s Shootout
1/13 at Fulton
NORTHEAST (5-2)
1/3 Mid-Prairie
1/4 Wilton
1/7 Monticello
1/10 at Bellevue
EASTON VALLEY (7-0)
1/3 at Cedar Valley Christian
1/7 Prince of Peace
1/14 at Lisbon
1/17 Midland
CENTRAL DEWITT (5-1)
1/3 Beckman Catholic
1/7 at Center Point Urbana
1/10 at Marion
1/14 Maquoketa
