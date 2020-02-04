Coming Up

CLINTON

2/6 Davenport West

2/7 Davenport North

2/11 PLeasant Valley

2/13 at Burlington

FULTON

2/5 at Bureau Valley

2/12 Regionals at Amboy

CAMANCHE

2/4 at Bellevue

2/11 Tipton

Regionals

Prince of Peace

2/4 Easton Valley

2/7 Marquette

2/11 at Midland

Regionals

CENTRAL DEWITT

2/4 at Maquoketa

2/6 at Vinton-Shellsburg

2/7 at Marion

2/10 West Delaware

NORTHEAST

2/4 at Monticello

2/7 Bellevue

Regionals

EASTON VALLEY

2/4 at Prince of Peace

2/6 Rivermont Collegiate

2/7 at Midland

2/11 Lisbon

Regionals

Tags