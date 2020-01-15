CLINTON (1-8)

1/17 at Davenport West

1/18 at Maquoketa

1/21 Davenport Assumption

1/24 at Muscatine

CAMANCHE (8-0)

1/17 at Wilton

1/18 at West Branch

1/20 at Anamosa

1/21 at Cascade

PRINCE OF PEACE (2-7)

1/16 at Marquette Catholic

1/20 Lisbon

1/21 Calamus-Wheatland

1/25 Freeport Aquin

FULTON (12-5)

1/10 at Orion

1/13 at Prince of Peace

1/17 Rockridge

1/21 Bureau Valley

NORTHEAST (7-4)

1/16 North Cedar

1/18 West Liberty

1/23 at Bellevue

1/24 at Durant

EASTON VALLEY (10-0)

1/16 Midland

1/21 Marquette Catholic

1/24 Cedar Valley Christian

1/28 at Cal-Wheat

CENTRAL DEWITT (6-2)

1/16 at West Delaware

1/21 Solon

1/23 at Bettendorf

1/24 Vinton-Shellsburg

Tags