CLINTON (1-8)
1/17 at Davenport West
1/18 at Maquoketa
1/21 Davenport Assumption
1/24 at Muscatine
CAMANCHE (8-0)
1/17 at Wilton
1/18 at West Branch
1/20 at Anamosa
1/21 at Cascade
PRINCE OF PEACE (2-7)
1/16 at Marquette Catholic
1/20 Lisbon
1/21 Calamus-Wheatland
1/25 Freeport Aquin
FULTON (12-5)
1/10 at Orion
1/13 at Prince of Peace
1/17 Rockridge
1/21 Bureau Valley
NORTHEAST (7-4)
1/16 North Cedar
1/18 West Liberty
1/23 at Bellevue
1/24 at Durant
EASTON VALLEY (10-0)
1/16 Midland
1/21 Marquette Catholic
1/24 Cedar Valley Christian
1/28 at Cal-Wheat
CENTRAL DEWITT (6-2)
1/16 at West Delaware
1/21 Solon
1/23 at Bettendorf
1/24 Vinton-Shellsburg
