CLINTON (1-5)
1/10 at Pleasant Valley
1/14 Burlington
1/17 at Davenport West
1/18 at Maquoketa
CAMANCHE (7-0)
1/10 at Anamosa
1/11 Mineral Point
1/14 Monticello
1/17 at Wilton
PRINCE OF PEACE (1-6)
1/10 Lisbon
1/11 at Manny’s Shootout
1/13 Fulton
1/14 Midland
FULTON (12-5)
1/10 at Orion
1/13 at Prince of Peace
1/17 Rockridge
1/21 Bureau Valley
NORTHEAST (7-3)
1/10 at Bellevue
1/14 Cascade
1/17 North Cedar
1/18 West Liberty
EASTON VALLEY (9-0)
1/14 at Lisbon
1/17 Midland
1/21 Marquette Catholic
1/24 Cedar Valley Christian
CENTRAL DEWITT (6-2)
1/10 at Marion
1/14 Maquoketa
1/17 at West Delaware
1/21 Solon
