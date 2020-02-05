COMING UP
CLINTON (1-14)
2/7 Davenport North
2/11 Pleasant Valley
2/13 at Burlington
2/15 at Davenport West
CAMANCHE (15-2)
2/7 Anamosa
2/11 at Monticello
2/13 Tipton
2/15 at West Branch
PRINCE OF PEACE (6-11)
2/7 Marquette Catholic
2/11 at Midland
2/14 Calamus-Wheatlad
Districts
FULTON (18-6)
2/7 Sherrard
2/8 at Aquin Shootout
2/11 at Orion
2/14 Orion
NORTHEAST (11-7)
2/7 Bellevue
2/8 at Central DeWitt
2/11 at Cascade
Districts
EASTON VALLEY (16-0)
2/6 Rivermont Collegiate
2/7 at Midland
2/10 at Morningstar Academy
2/11 Lisbon
2/14 at Marquette Catholic
CENTRAL DEWITT (10-5)
2/7 Marion
2/8 Northeast
2/14 South Tama
2/17 Vinton-Shellsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.