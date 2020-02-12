COMING UP

CLINTON (2-15)

2/13 at Burlington

2/15 at Davenport West

2/18 Davenport West

2/20 at Davenport Assumption

CAMANCHE (16-3)

2/13 Tipton

2/15 at West Branch

Districts - TBD at Camanche 2/20

PRINCE OF PEACE (8-11)

2/14 Calamus-Wheatlad

Districts - Maquoketa Valley at Easton Valley 2/20

FULTON (18-6)

2/14 Orion

2/18 at Rock Island Alleman

2/21 at Rockridge

NORTHEAST (12-9)

Districts - at Cascade 2/17

EASTON VALLEY (19-0)

2/14 at Marquette Catholic

Districts - TBD at Easton Valley 2/20

CENTRAL DEWITT (13-5)

2/14 South Tama

2/17 Vinton-Shellsburg

2/18 West Delaware

Tags