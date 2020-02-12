COMING UP
CLINTON (2-15)
2/13 at Burlington
2/15 at Davenport West
2/18 Davenport West
2/20 at Davenport Assumption
CAMANCHE (16-3)
2/13 Tipton
2/15 at West Branch
Districts - TBD at Camanche 2/20
PRINCE OF PEACE (8-11)
2/14 Calamus-Wheatlad
Districts - Maquoketa Valley at Easton Valley 2/20
FULTON (18-6)
2/14 Orion
2/18 at Rock Island Alleman
2/21 at Rockridge
NORTHEAST (12-9)
Districts - at Cascade 2/17
EASTON VALLEY (19-0)
2/14 at Marquette Catholic
Districts - TBD at Easton Valley 2/20
CENTRAL DEWITT (13-5)
2/14 South Tama
2/17 Vinton-Shellsburg
2/18 West Delaware
