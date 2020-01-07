CLINTON
1/10 at Pleasant Valley
1/14 Burlington
1/17 Davenport West
1/18 at Maquoketa
FULTON
1/9 Otion
1/16 Riverdale
1/23 Morrison
1/27 at Sherrard
CAMANCHE
1/14 at Monticello
1/17 at Wilton
1/21 at Cascade
1/23 at Prince of Peace
Prince of Peace
1/10 Lisbon
1/13 Wahlert Catholic
1/14 Midland
1/17 at Marquette
CENTRAL DEWITT
1/10 Marion
1/14 Maquoketa
1/17 West Delaware
1/18 Iowa City Liberty
NORTHEAST
1/10 at Bellevue
1/14 Cascade
1/17 North Cedar
1/18 West Liberty
EASTON VALLEY
1/10 at West Carroll
1/14 at Lisbon
1/17 Midland
1/21 Marquette Catholic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.