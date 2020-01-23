COMING UP 

CLINTON (1-9)

1/24 at Muscatine

1/25 at Maquoketa

1/28 Davenport Central

1/21 at North Scot

 

CAMANCHE (11-0)

1/24 at Mid-Prairie

1/25 Indian Creek (Illinois)

1/28 at North Cedar

2/1 at Dubuque Senior

 

PRINCE OF PEACE (4-9)

1/25 Freeport Aquin

1/28 Cedar Valley Christian

1/31 at Lisbon

2/4 Easton Valley

 

FULTON (14-5)

1/24 at Riverdale

1/25 Stillman Valley

1/27 at Dixon

1/21 at Morrison

 

NORTHEAST (7-5)

1/23 at Bellevue

1/24 at Durant 

1/27 West Liberty

1/28 at Anamosa 

 

EASTON VALLEY (12-0)

1/24 Cedar Valley Christian 

1/28 at Cal-Wheat

2/4 at Prince of Peace

2/7 at Midland 

 

CENTRAL DEWITT (8-2)

1/24 Vinton-Shellsburg

1/27 at Marion

1/28 at Beckman Catholic

1/31 Mount Vernon

 

