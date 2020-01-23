COMING UP
CLINTON (1-9)
1/24 at Muscatine
1/25 at Maquoketa
1/28 Davenport Central
1/21 at North Scot
CAMANCHE (11-0)
1/24 at Mid-Prairie
1/25 Indian Creek (Illinois)
1/28 at North Cedar
2/1 at Dubuque Senior
PRINCE OF PEACE (4-9)
1/25 Freeport Aquin
1/28 Cedar Valley Christian
1/31 at Lisbon
2/4 Easton Valley
FULTON (14-5)
1/24 at Riverdale
1/25 Stillman Valley
1/27 at Dixon
1/21 at Morrison
NORTHEAST (7-5)
1/23 at Bellevue
1/24 at Durant
1/27 West Liberty
1/28 at Anamosa
EASTON VALLEY (12-0)
1/24 Cedar Valley Christian
1/28 at Cal-Wheat
2/4 at Prince of Peace
2/7 at Midland
CENTRAL DEWITT (8-2)
1/24 Vinton-Shellsburg
1/27 at Marion
1/28 at Beckman Catholic
1/31 Mount Vernon
