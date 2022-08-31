CLINTON — Citizens First Bank has announced several promotions.
“We are pleased to announce these well-deserved promotions," Bank President Stephen Clements said. "The team we have in place has been designed to support our organization’s growth. We are working together to make good things happen at CFB, for our customers and their businesses, and for our community.”
Eddie Dunham, vice president – business development and Evan Trenkamp, vice president – senior lender, have both joined the bank's senior Management team.
Dunham, with CFB since 2009, earned his marketing management degree from Ashford University, and brings years of lending and business development experience to his new role. He is actively involved in the community, including as a member of the Sawmill Museum Board of Directors, Grow Clinton Ambassador, Clinton Airport Commission and Clinton Kiwanis Club.
Trenkamp, with CFB since 2014, is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Platteville, and Upper Iowa University. Trenkamp's focus on agricultural and commercial lending, along with his management skills, have prepared him for his new role. He is a recent graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.
Heather Farwell has been promoted to vice president – financial services. Farwell has been with Citizens First Bank for 19 years. She is a graduate of the Iowa Bankers Association Leadership Institute, and Lincoln Land College. Her expertise in digital banking and customer service are well suited to her new role. Her management experience and product development will fit with the strategic plan that lies ahead at CFB.
Greg Farwell is promoted to vice president – senior real estate lending officer. He has 19 years of tenure in the loan department at Citizens First Bank and has been in the mortgage industry for over 30 years. His professional background includes many different large market areas, and all aspects of real estate lending.
Michelle Osborn is promoted to operations officer. She has been with Citizens First Bank for 12 years and brings 20 years of experience to her role. Her new role builds on years of experience in customer support and bank operations. She is looking forward to helping the bank continue to grow.
Ashley Streed has been promoted to compliance and BSA officer. With Citizens First Bank for 11 years, she has worked in various roles in both deposits and loans. She is a certified BSA/AML Professional (CBAP), receiving her certification from the Independent Community Bankers of America. Additionally, she earned a bachelor of arts degree in business administration and finance from Ashford University.
Carrie Donaire is promoted to marketing officer. She has 20 years of experience in content marketing and business development, including 5 years at Citizens First Bank. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Madison, and Framingham State University. She is involved in many community organizations, including various committees for the Clinton School District and the Rotary Club of Clinton, where she serves on the Board of Directors.
In addition to these changes, it was announced that Ryan Melton has joined the Citizens First Bank staff as vice president – information technology and operations, bringing 13 years of banking technology experience to the team. Melton is a graduate of Western Illinois University.
