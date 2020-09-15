CLINTON — On September 24, 1960, Gordon Cramer of Clinton married the love of his life Patricia Litchfield in Shefford, England. Pat and Gordon are the proud parents of three sons: Mike (Justin), Steve (Barb), and Brian (Cora). They are the loving grandparents of Eric, Megan (Nick), Allison, and Sevyn.
Gordon met Pat while serving in the United States Air Force at Chicksands Air Force Base in Shefford, England, located near Pat’s home Village of Campton. Gordon and Pat relocated to Clinton, Iowa in 1962 following Gordon’s honorable discharge from the United States Air Force. They have made Clinton their home ever since.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting a card shower. Please mail cards to 524 Breezy Point Drive #2, Clinton, IA 52732.
The family is also hosting a virtual Zoom open house on Saturday, September 26 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Please email patgordoncramer60@gmail.com to receive the invitation for the Zoom meeting.
