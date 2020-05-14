DEWITT — The main fundraiser for the American Cancer Society – Relay for Life – is adapting its plans to meet guidelines set due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 25th anniversary of Clinton County hosting the Relay event will be different but the focus will remain on raising funds to fight cancer.
“We are going virtual to keep everyone safe, especially the survivors that attend,” Lindsay Davis, of the Relay committee, said.
“Our event was to take place again this year in DeWitt at Lincoln Park with a Survivor dinner, guest speakers Julie and Joseph Burken, live and silent auction and a luminary ceremony. While we are disappointed and sad that we cannot honor and celebrate our loved ones in the usual way, we still have plans to allow families to be able to do so,” said Carolyn Moore, of the Relay committee.
Beginning May 14, yard signs that look like luminaria bags will be available for purchase and can be personalized for a loved one or to even state “A Survivor Lives Here.”
Signs are $15 each; pickup can be arranged by calling (563) 676-1333, (563) 249-5258 or (563) 249-7194.
Organizers would like to have photos of residents’ signs posted to the Clinton County Relay for Life Facebook page and to share on their Facebook Live event scheduled for June 12. Survivors are also welcome to share photos of themselves holding a sign stating their number of years of being cancer free. Photo release forms will be available on the Relay’s Facebook page.
An online auction will be from June 1 to June 10 on www.32auctions.com and is made possible by several local merchants. Some items include a quilt made from past Relay T-shirts, car detailing service, a one-year subscription to The Observer, a visit from Santa, a “beer” basket and several more items. Pickup will be done through donating merchants.
