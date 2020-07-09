MORRISON, Ill. — The 2020 Whiteside County Fair has been canceled due to Illinois requirements pertaining to COVID-19.
Illinois’ 5-Phase Restore Illinois Plan specifically addresses fairs and festivals. In order to be able to have a fair, a region must be in Phase 5; currently Whiteside County is in Phase 4.
The requirements for entering Phase 5 include “a vaccine, effectively and widely available treatment, or the elimination of new cases over a sustained period of time through herd immunity or other factors.”
Fair board officials said in a press that the board held out as long as it could to make the decision to cancel and had genuine hopes of an improvement in the situation that would allow the fair to take place in August.
"Simply put, our ability to have the fair this year is not possible," the press release said. "We exhausted every avenue we could to try to make it happen this year, but the circumstances do not allow for it."
The fair, in its 150th year, is next scheduled for Aug. 17-21, 2021.
