ROCK FALLS, Ill. -- Whiteside County health officials on Saturday reported five additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
This is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day for Whiteside County. The people affected are in their 40s (one), 50s (two) and 60s (two).
Whiteside County’s current numbers are 38 laboratory confirmed cases. Of laboratory confirmed cases, 10 have recovered and three have died. Remaining cases are receiving care at a medical facility or at home.
The Whiteside County Health Department is working with the individuals and their healthcare providers to identify, quarantine and monitor contacts at risk of illness. The Whiteside County Health Department is reminding residents that actual cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County are likely being underreported due to limited testing.
WCHD urges any resident with symptoms of respiratory illness, that cannot be explained by a previously diagnosed condition such as allergies, to consider themselves a possible case of COVID-19, self-isolate and contact a healthcare provider for further instructions.
