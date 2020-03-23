We are taking COVID–19 very seriously and taking as many proactive measures to stop the spread as possible. To protect our firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and the people we care for, our stations are closed to outside foot traffic.
Hand washing, social distancing and self-quarantining are very important to help stop the spread of this very contagious disease. We can’t tell you how much we appreciate all of the support from the community, but because of the threat of the spread of COVID-19, we will not be accepting any homemade food at this time.
Joel Atkinson, Clinton Fire Chief
