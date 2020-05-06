The Clinton Herald is currently celebrating its 165th year of publication. Throughout our history the newspaper’s mission has been to serve the community with accurate and timely local journalism, which we remain focused on today.
During times of crisis, such as we are in now with the COVID-19 health emergency, readers turn to reliable and trusted sources, and the Clinton Herald’s online audience is at a record high as an essential local public service.
However, the sudden and drastic impact of the virus has created new challenges for a newspaper industry already under duress. The majority of our revenue comes from advertising by local businesses, which are also suffering – many of them closed altogether – at this difficult time. As a result, we have made some hard decisions to preserve our sustainability now and in the future.
Effective the week of May 11, the Clinton Herald will publish printed editions three days a week – on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The first Wednesday without a print edition will be May 13; the first Friday without will be May 15.
While we will no longer publish Wednesday and Friday print editions of the paper, on those two days of the week we will produce a four-page electronic edition on our E-Paper digital platform that is accessible to newspaper subscribers via the website and the Clinton Herald app.
The E-Paper has special advantages. You can enlarge the type as big as you want for easier reading; stories and photos can be shared and emailed at the press of a button; puzzles and coupons can be printed out, and the E-Paper is available wherever you go, whenever you want on a computer, tablet or mobile phone. You also can sign up for our daily email newsletter and can click into Clinton Herald stories from there.
Also, as a newspaper subscriber with unlimited access to our digital channels, you can still keep up with breaking local news, features and sports content by going to our seven-day website at www.clintonherald.com.
If you need help to activate your website access and E-Paper account, please contact our customer service department at (563) 242-7101, Ext. 111, and a representative will get you set up. Or you can do it directly at www.clintonherald.com/subscriptions.
If you are not a subscriber to the Clinton Herald, please consider becoming one to support our local journalism. Contact us at the number listed above.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in newspapers around the country publishing fewer days of the week in order to remain financially healthy.
Discontinuing two days of the print newspaper will allow us to publish more local news on the three days we publish and deliver the Clinton Herald.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. Yet Clinton remains a remarkable community with people who truly care about one another. They embody the same spirit that drives us to inform you online every day about local news that matters and now three times a week in print.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. That support matters to us now more than ever.
If you have questions about our changes, please contact me at rgutierrez@cnhi.com or (563) 242-7101, Ext. 142.
We pray everybody stays well, stays safe and stays strong.
Ron Gutierrez, Clinton Herald publisher
