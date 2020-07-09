CLINTON — Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said all active registered voters in Clinton County will receive in the mail an absentee ballot request form for the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election.
Van Lancker said Clinton County voters should start seeing the request forms in their mailboxes starting the week of July 13.
“The absentee ballot request mailer that was done by the state for the primary election did a good job of alleviating the amount of people who voted in person on Election Day at our polling locations,” Van Lancker said. “Since COVID-19 pandemic issues still exist, we are hoping for the same results for November’s general election for the safety of our voters and our poll workers.”
Van Lancker said he hopes to have a majority of the traditional general election polling locations open for the general election. However, that will depend on being able to identify enough residents to work the polling locations.
“I am again respectfully asking our voters to vote absentee by mail for the November general election for everyone’s health,” Van Lancker said. “We have a few polling locations that will be difficult to administer social distancing because of the size of the polling locations. If most voters vote absentee by mail, that would help take some stress off our polling locations.”
Van Lancker said it has not yet been determined which polling locations will be used for the general election. He said that will be announced soon.
Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Voters who receive the form at home should follow the directions to complete the form, sign and date the form, detach it from the mailing, fold and tape it closed and place it back in the mail to be returned to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office.
Absentee requests to vote by mail must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. Oct. 24. The first day ballots can be sent in the mail is Oct. 5, 2020.
Absentee voters are also reminded they will need to provide a personal identification number (PIN) when voting absentee either in person or by mail. That PIN will most likely be your Iowa driver’s license number or an Iowa non-operator’s ID number. If a voter does not have either of those, the voter should have been sent a PIN in December from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
For more information about the 2020 general election follow Clinton County Election Facebook and Twitter posts or visit www.ClintonCountyElections.com
