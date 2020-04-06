CLINTON — An Archer Daniels Midland official confirmed Monday that four employees at the ADM Clinton corn processing complex have tested positive for COVID-19.
ADM Media Relations Representative Jackie Anderson confirmed four employees at the corn processing complex tested positive for COVID-19, are currently receiving treatment and are quarantined at home.
“Our employees are our first priority, and we are working to support those colleagues in their recovery while also taking extensive measures to ensure the safety of our entire workforce in Clinton,” Anderson said.
Anderson stated that based on the company’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, they performed contract tracing. They have asked all colleagues who work in close proximity to the individuals to self-quarantine at home. They have revisited all health and safety guidelines with the Clinton workforce, provided additional guidance and are taking other precautionary measures including deep cleaning at the facility to avoid additional spread, Anderson said.
“Right now, we are able to continue operations at the plant with some staffing adjustments,” Anderson said. “We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and are communicating with employees and local health authorities as things evolve.”
