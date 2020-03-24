Because coronavirus has created new and unexpected challenges, the Advanced Placement program has made some changes, says CollegeBoard.
“We’re providing live and on-demand AP courses for free. We’re developing a new at-home testing option. Based on the number and length of school closures, it’s clear that the usual way AP Exams are given at schools won’t be possible,” The College Board said.
Some students may want to take the exam sooner rather than later, while the content is still fresh. Other students may want more time to practice. Two testing dates are available for each AP subject, The College Board says.
The full exam schedule, specific free-response question types that will be on each AP Exam, and additional testing information will be available by April 3.
Of 18,000 AP students surveyed, most still want to test this year. The College Board will make free resources available through exam day.
For the 2019-2020 exam administration only:
● The College Board is developing secure 45-minute online free-response exams for each course for the 2019-2020 exam administration only. The exam content will focus on what most schools were able to complete by early March.
● Students will be able to take exams on any device they have access to – computer, tablet or smartphone – and will have the option to write responses by hand and submit a photo.
Colleges support this solution and are committed to ensuring that AP students receive the credit they have worked to earn. For decades, colleges have accepted a shortened AP Exam for college credit when groups of students have experienced emergencies, The College Board said.
The College Board is working on solutions for students who don’t have access to electronic devises and the internet. Students who need mobile tools or connectivity or know someone who does, should contact The College Board directly.
A variety of digital security tools, including plagiarism detection software, will make the exams secure, The College Board said.
Beginning Wednesday, students can attend free, live AP review courses, delivered by AP teachers from across the country. The courses are optional, mobile-friendly and can be used along with materials from local teachers.
The courses will be available on-demand and will focus on reviewing the skills and concepts from the first 75% of the course. Some supplementary lessons will address topics from the final 25% of the course.
To access the live classes and recordings, visit the AP YouTube channel.
