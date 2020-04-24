FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council is set to vote Monday on a proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.
Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens said many of the assumptions the city had during the budget process regarding revenue streams are unknown at this time. He said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has not given municipalities an extension to submit budgets. This means the city will need to approve the proposed budget at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Ottens said regardless of what budget the city passes, there will be a lot of changes in spending and revenue. He added the city will be out at least two months’ worth of video gaming funds, which equals about $8,000 a month.
“I think it’s prudent that we look at the budget but we understand that there will be constant, probably, changes that we will need to address in the following months through the year as the unknowns become knowns,” Ottens said.
Fulton City Administrator Randy Boonstra said the city will start to see the ripple effect of lower sales tax collections and lower video gaming revenues in the third quarter of 2020. The city’s 2020-2021 fiscal year begins May 1.
“As we get into the next fiscal year, I’m still thinking after we get in maybe three months at the most we’re going to start seeing the dropoffs in reimbursements from the state just because of the lack of business activity,” Boonstra said.
The proposed budget includes a 4% increase in water and sewer use fees and depreciation. The proposed increase starts with readings from May 20 to June 20 and will be applied to the July 1 billing, the agenda for Monday’s meeting says. Boonstra said during Thursday’s special council meeting that if the city does not increase the water and sewer rates every year, it will be faced with increasing rates later to catch up.
Fulton Alderman Dan Nederhoff said the water and sewer budget is pretty much generated by the revenue, adding it needs to be self-sufficient.
Ottens added he believes the general consensus was the city needs to raise rates every year to stay even in the budget.
“We have to not only keep up with the cost but try to also get the depreciation,” Ottens said. “Because when we got those the folks that come in and say we have drainage issues in my ward, or over here or that, we have to have the dollars to do those if we can.”
Fulton resident Zack Ratcliff referenced the projected $90,000 in the budget for video gaming revenues. He reminded the council it passed a resolution to use half the video gaming yearly income from the video gaming fund to pay the bond for the street improvement plan. Ratcliff said the School Park improvement ad-hoc committee previously requested the city allocate $50,000 of video gaming funds in the future to pursue grants. Ratcliff asked if the city only receives $45,000 in video gaming funds, whether it will use 100% of the funds for the bond.
Boonstra believes the city will have to plan to potentially have less than $90,000 in video gaming funds. He said the city currently has $100,000 in the video gaming fund, which the city may need to consider using to pay for the bond.
“We are obligated to make that bond payment,” Boonstra said. “Whether we make it from the video gaming fund or general reserves, it’s a general obligation bond so we have to pay it from somewhere.”
The Fulton City Council during Monday’s meeting will vote to approve the annual budget. Prior to the vote, the council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget. The meeting will be held at the former Words of Wisdom building, 1021 N. Fourth St., Fulton. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.