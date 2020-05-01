Clinton Schools
The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW (front of the school) or Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave. S.(East side entrance). This will be a drive-thru or walk-up pickup. Children do not need to be present in order for meals to be provided. Follow the directions of the site traffic, personnel, stay in your car and lunches will be brought to you. Information is also available on the school website.
Monday
Corn dog, cauliflower, broccoli, applesauce and milk.
Tuesday
Sliced ham sandwich, vegetables, peach cup and milk.
Wednesday
Ribette on bun, baby carrots, apple and milk.
Thursday
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly sandwich, broccoli, cauliflower, fruit and milk.
Friday
Chicken nuggets, carroteenies, pineapple cup, corn chips and milk.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked spinach casserole and Hawaiian salad.
Tuesday
Stuffed green pepper, banana bread, carrots and mixed fresh fruit.
Wednesday
Hamburger on bun, baked beans, brussel sprouts and watermelon.
Thursday
Cheese lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, breadstick, banana and M&M cookie.
Friday
Chicken breast, spinach salad, baked potato, fruit pie and fresh pineapple.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
