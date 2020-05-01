blue logo

Clinton Schools

The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW (front of the school) or Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave. S.(East side entrance). This will be a drive-thru or walk-up pickup. Children do not need to be present in order for meals to be provided. Follow the directions of the site traffic, personnel, stay in your car and lunches will be brought to you. Information is also available on the school website.

Monday

Corn dog, cauliflower, broccoli, applesauce and milk.

Tuesday

Sliced ham sandwich, vegetables, peach cup and milk.

Wednesday

Ribette on bun, baby carrots, apple and milk.

Thursday

Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly sandwich, broccoli, cauliflower, fruit and milk.

Friday

Chicken nuggets, carroteenies, pineapple cup, corn chips and milk.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked spinach casserole and Hawaiian salad.

Tuesday

Stuffed green pepper, banana bread, carrots and mixed fresh fruit.

Wednesday

Hamburger on bun, baked beans, brussel sprouts and watermelon.

Thursday

Cheese lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, breadstick, banana and M&M cookie.

Friday

Chicken breast, spinach salad, baked potato, fruit pie and fresh pineapple.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

Tags