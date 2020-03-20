Monday
Hamburger on wheat bun, baked beans, brussel sprouts and peach crisp.
Tuesday
Barbecue chicken breast, spinach salad, baked potato, pineapple and fruit pie.
Wednesday
Pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach casserole and Hawaiian salad.
Thursday
Stuffed green pepper, carrots, banana bread, mixed fruit cup and rainbow sherbet.
Friday
Cheese lasagna, garden salad, breadstick, banana and M&M cookie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 23 to April 9 at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW or Clinton High School, 817 8th Ave. South. This will be a drive through or walk-up pickup. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided. Information is also available on the school website.
Monday
Cheese sandwich, baby carrots, apple and milk.
Tuesday
Sliced turkey sandwich, cauliflower, broccoli, orange and milk.
Wednesday
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly sandwich, baby carrots, banana and milk.
Thursday
Sliced ham sandwich, cauliflower, broccoli, peach cup and milk.
Friday
Cheese sandwich, vegetables, apple and milk.
