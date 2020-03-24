CLINTON — Until the federal and state governments give the all clear, the Associate Benevolent Society's building will remain closed.
The organization will post a sign on its door stating that the Associate Benevolent Society is closed. Anyone wishing to shop will have to wait until the store is open again.
If anyone has a pantry referral (food box request) from Information Referral, workers will take the referral paper from the individual at Associate Benevolent Society's back door while the client stays outside. Associate Benevolent Society personnel will bring the food box to them outside.
The facility will continue to accept items people are contributing at the back door at the judgment of Associate Benevolent personnel. The items may have to sit in the immediate back room for a few days until Associate Benevolent Society personnel believe it is safe to process the items and share appropriate ones in the store once it is again open.
If clients who are at the facility's back door request emergency supplies, such as diapers or formula, Associate Benevolent Society personnel will bring these items to the clients outside.
