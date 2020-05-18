CLINTON – Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said no official date for opening county buildings is currently set.
Van Lancker referenced discussion at last week’s board meeting about reopening of county buildings. The Clinton Herald reported last week that the county was planning to open county buildings June 8. Van Lancker on Monday stressed the June 8 date is a goal for the county but added there is currently no official opening date set to reopen county buildings.
“I think that conversation was a little bit more fluid than that in that I think we set a goal of June 8,” Van Lancker said. ”And I think that’s an important difference especially learning some of the things I’ve learned this last week when having the discussions with the court system.“
The board at Monday’s board meeting discussed the process for opening county buildings and the Clinton County Courthouse. The Clinton Herald will have more coverage on the board’s most recent discussion regarding building reopenings later this week.
