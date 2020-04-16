The warnings just keep coming in. Every government agency in the country dealing with consumer protections is repeatedly warning us to expect a swarm of coronavirus scams.
These warnings are coming from everyone from the FBI to the Federal Trade Commission, to the Iowa insurance commissioner. And now you’re going to read them from me. I’m going to condense these warnings to highlight the chief concerns:
Cures and treatments
The Federal Trade Commission reports it already sent out warning letters to 25 companies offering for sale therapies, supplements, and air filters advertised as curing, treating, or even preventing coronavirus. Here’s all you need to know about coronavirus cures or treatments – there aren't any. None. Nothing has been proven to successfully treat or prevent the virus. Anything advertised to the contrary is a hoax and a scam.
Stimulus checks
Congress approved the payment of $1,200 to each American adult and $500 for dependents. This amount decreases in the higher income brackets. The money comes through direct deposit or by check. Many of the direct deposits already arrived, or soon will. Checks will be sent out over the next weeks or months. If you aren’t set up for direct deposit yet for tax refunds, go the Internal Revenue Service website at irs.gov/coronavirustaxrelief and sign up. It beats waiting for a check. If you didn’t file a tax return, visit the IRS website to submit an online application for your payment. Unless you are high-income (over $99,000 for single taxpayer) or non-resident alien, you are eligible for these payments.
Here’s the scam part. The warnings I see warn about phishing emails and phone calls from bogus operators posing as government agencies, offering help to get approved for payments, or small business loans, or to expedite check delivery. If you respond to such offers, these crooks will want money or information to get your payment. Don’t fall for it. You don’t need to pay anything for these payments.
Medicare scams
I reported several times in 2019 about scammers posing as “Medicare” or offering medical equipment “free from Medicare.” Well, the COVID pandemic offers these same criminals more ammunition for their phone calls. We are warned to look out for calls offering not orthotics or back braces, as previously discussed in this column, but things like “COVID-19 kits” or a “coronavirus package.” These things don’t exist, and the calls are a ruse to persuade us to give up Medicare numbers, Social Security numbers, or other personal information.
Work from home fraud
In light of the historic numbers of workers furloughed or laid off, we are getting warnings of new interest in scams offering work-at-home positions. And these will seem all the more attractive with the surge in working from home to keep social distancing. These job offers will require some payment up front, or feature some task like cashing checks and sending money using wire transfers. All very illegal stuff, so watch out.
These are warnings going out the entire nation. What am I hearing about? What’s reported here? I’m hearing…crickets. No one reported anything COVID-related to me. The Federal Trade Commission says robocalls nationwide are “way down” overall. That trend started early in 2020, with more aggressive blocking against this activity by phone service carriers. That’s some good news.
Western Union refunds benefit Camanche woman
Refund checks worth about $153 million are going out to over 109,000 people who sent money to scammers through Western Union wire transfers. I heard from a Camanche woman who received a $2,000 refund. Did anyone else get a refund? Let me know if you did, I like to keep track.
Contact Seniors vs. Crime
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, at 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.
