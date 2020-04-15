CLINTON — Community members in Clinton and Camanche are organizing parades to boost community spirit during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cyara Peterson of Clinton and Toni Howes of Camanche organize the parades in the two towns. Howes got the idea of having vehicles form a line and drive by the honoree’s house by seeing something similar in Park View.
“It’s like, ‘Well, Camanche is a small community,’” Howes said. “’Why not do it in Camanche?’ And somebody reached out, will you do it in Clinton? ‘Sure, why not?’ And boy, has it grown.”
Peterson said Howes later asked if Clinton would join in the parades.
“She started it in Camanche and it kind of grew into Clinton real quick,” Peterson said. “She asked for help and here we are.”
Peterson said the Clinton-based parades took off pretty quickly. She believes within the first four days of offering the parades, which began two to three weeks ago, they had at least two events a day. She said there has not been a day when they have not had at least one parade. She added that over the weekend they were planning to have one day with five parades in Clinton. There were also two parades scheduled in Camanche on the same day.
Howes said Camanche has had parades with as many as 37 cars. She added she has even done one parade for an anniversary. Peterson said the Clinton parades have had as few as eight cars and as many as 37 or 38 cars. She said they schedule parades between noon and 1 p.m. and 3 and 5:15 p.m. to allow police officers to get back for shift changes. They try to schedule parades 30 minutes apart.
Peterson said the police response “has been awesome.” She said they have only missed two of the parades and have had one to four officers at the other parades.
Peterson said they request 24-hour notice for any birthday parade. Requests can be made on the Clinton Birthday Parades and Camanche Birthday Parades Facebook pages.
“We have a lot going on,” Peterson said. “We try to combine them if they’re close together. If the locations are close we’ll just hit one and go right to the other.”
