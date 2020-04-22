CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors is weighing a timeline to reopen county buildings.
Clinton County closed all county buildings effective March 18 in response to COVID-19 concerns. Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp believes the conversation on reopening county buildings needs to begin with county department heads and elected officials.
He said that when the county went through the process of closing county buildings, they instructed department heads and elected officials to plan for closure and dialing back services in a calculated way so the county could do its best to work to protect, and not sacrifice, services.
“It’s not going to be flipping a switch to turn everything back on,” Srp said. “It’s going to be dialing those services back on slowly in a major and calculated way. I think it’s appropriate to have all of our department heads and elected officials start to anticipate that and plan for that.”
Srp believes the department heads and elected officials know their offices and spaces and how to accomplish reopening their offices.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. supported having conversations either at the board table or at a separate meeting with as many department heads and elected officials as possible. Irwin said he is in “very little hurry” to open county buildings to the public.
“I know it’s a lot different for the sheriff’s office with the jail and everything there,” Irwin said. “That’s a lot different than the administration building and the satellite office. I just think we need to start having those conversations so people can start thinking through the process of what we’re going to do.”
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann believes department heads need to start communicating with Facilities Manager Corey Johnson and County Auditor Eric Van Lancker if they need office accommodations. Johnson agreed, stating Plexiglas is hard to obtain right now.
“If we’re going to need Plexiglas to accommodate some of these areas to put up some shields we could be weeks out before we could actually have the product,” Johnson said.
Van Lancker believes discussions on reopening county buildings are appropriate but does not want to send the wrong message to county residents. He said while the county discusses steps to open county buildings, the peak of coronavirus cases is not expected to happen until the end of the month.
“That’s just the peak,” Van Lancker said. “Then we have to come back down. So again, I think it is appropriate to talk about how we will open. What that will look like. I think it’s good that we start talking about it now as we have plenty of time to do that. But I think we are still, in my opinion, several weeks away from getting to that point.”
