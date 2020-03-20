CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Friday to allow Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge to develop and implement a policy effective immediately for county employees who return from air travel to not return to work for five days.
The motion was approved by a 3-0 vote. The move is in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said the county had two categories of employees returning from travel: those returning from travel abroad and employees returning from domestic travel. Van Lancker believed the board was at the point to consider addressing employees returning from travel.
“We know of a couple that would be coming back to work on Monday that recently traveled abroad,” Van Lancker said. “We also know of an issue in one of our sister organizations where a couple folks went to a conference, came back, did a couple days’ worth of full days of meetings and then received word from that conference that they had been in direct contact with someone who tested positive.”
Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln said the employee returning from travel is an employee of the sheriff’s office. He said the employee is going through airports when he returns to the area Saturday. Lincoln said with the staffing level he believes he could go another week without him.
Clinton County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Chance Kness believes the consideration should be the organization can do without the employee for a little bit of time now versus possibly being without multiple people for a long time.
Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Tom Determann believed all county employees should have to comply with staying away from work for a five-day minimum.
Supervisor Jim Irwin supported employees taking the minimum of five days, stating they do not want the coronavirus potentially being brought into county facilities.
“We had a meeting Tuesday to close to the public just for this reason,” Irwin said. “So if we’re closing to the public for this reason I really don’t think it’s fair to allow our own staff members to come in that could potentially bring it in.”
Van Lancker recommended the county limit the policy to county employees who participate in air travel. He said if someone travels to Johnson County, it is probably to visit family. He believes this is different than being in an airport for three hours.
“My distinction is if you go to Johnson County to visit, you go to Fulton to visit someone, I think you self-monitor yourself,” Van Lancker said. “But I think for this policy that we’re talking about you limit it to the air travel.”
