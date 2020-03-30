CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved policies last week relating to the evolving effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
One policy approved by the board relates to emergency sick paid leave relating to COVID-19. The policy is in regard to county employees not deemed emergency responder employees. Emergency responder employees encompass sheriff's office, communications, emergency management and county health.
The policy, which goes into effect April 1, covers an employee caring for an individual under an order or who has been advised to quarantine, caring for a son or daughter if the school or place of care is closed or unavailable and if the employee has experienced other substantial conditions specified by the secretary of Health and Human Services.
Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge said a county employee fitting this criteria would have the opportunity to cover the first 10 days of absence. They may either use any part of leave amounts or not be paid for the 10 days. She said the following 10 days the county would provide the employee's rate of pay at two-thirds of their pay, not to exceed $200 or $10,000 in aggregate. She said after the second 10-day period, the employee can take time off under the FMLA.
The policy also includes employees subject to federal, state or local quarantine or isolation orders related to COVID-19, employees who have been advised by a health care provider to quarantine due to concerns with COVID-19 and employees experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.
Aldridge said a county employee with any of these conditions needs to cover the first 10 days of absence. The county would cover the next 10 days, after which the employee would be on regular FMLA. She added leave is not to exceed $511 a day or $5,110 in aggregate for the 10 days.
The county also adopted policies relating to travel and returning from work and a policy relating to an isolation guide and a return to work policy during the pandemic.
"I am already getting phone calls from people saying well, when can I come back to work," Aldridge said. "So we're taking the Iowa Department of Health recommendation and placing that in a policy that discussed the differences for the employees."
