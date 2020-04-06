CLINTON — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors has authorized Chairman Dan Srp to sign an application for a grant and approved a telecommuting policy for county employees.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday voted 3-0 to authorize Srp to sign a Community Development Block Grant application for the purchase of equipment relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said Public Health Official Michele Cullen had a letter to be signed by Srp to seek funds through the CDBG program. He said the total fund request was $14,955. The funds, if approved, would go toward equipment, such as gloves, gowns and masks. Hand sanitizer was also listed in the application, Van Lancker said.
Cullen said the grant is through the Iowa Economic Development Authority. If granted, the funds are given to counties or cities on a reimbursement basis. The grant is available to all 99 counties in Iowa and all cities except Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Ames, Des Moines, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Iowa City, Dubuque, Davenport and West Des Moines.
The Supervisors also voted 3-0 to approve a telecommuting policy. Human Resources Director Dawn Aldridge said the policy is a good way for managers to have an agreement with staff. The policy outlines that this is a temporary accommodation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The policy also outlines what Clinton County equipment employees will take with them when working from home. The policy requests employees to safeguard any Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act protected information.
“The policy was actually written not just for COVID-19 so we could use this in the future as well if some other situations come up,” Aldridge said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.