CLINTON — A public hearing is set for next month for a proposed amendment of over $3.7 million to the Clinton County fiscal year 2020 budget.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors Monday voted 3-0 to approve setting a public hearing for 9:45 a.m. May 4 on the budget amendment.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said while this is a high amount, over $2 million of the budget amendment is for bonds the county already approved. The Supervisors in January approved a resolution directing the sale of general obligation bonds of about $2.072 million with a true interest rate of 1.3241%.
The bonds are for seven county projects: the replacement of two elevators in the Clinton County Administration building, replacement of a chiller and a parking lot at the Clinton County Administration building, replacement of a roof at the Clinton County Administration building, remodeling restrooms to Americans with Disabilities Act standards in the Clinton County Administration building, security upgrades to the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt and replacement of the Clinton County Secondary Roads Garage in DeWitt.
Van Lancker said the budget amendment also includes about $200,000 for COVID-19 pandemic response. He is hoping they will be able to get Federal Emergency Management Agency funding reimbursement.
Van Lancker added that much of the remaining budget amendments are minor and routine things the board typically considers. He said this budget amendment also includes drainage work at the courthouse to alleviate moisture in the courthouse basement.
The Supervisors also received an update on the fiscal year 2021 budget.
Van Lancker said the county previously approved the fiscal year 2021 budget but it had not been filed. He said during data entry, a $450,000 payment to the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region was not included in the public hearing portion of the budget. He said the county could have done a budget amendment later but with counties and cities having a month longer to certify the budget due to the coronavirus pandemic, suggested the county take advantage of the opportunity and have the budget correct going into the start of the 2021 fiscal year.
The Supervisors will take action next week on the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.