CLINTON — Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen recommends Clinton County officials wait at least one to two more weeks before the county considers whether to reopen county buildings to the public.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 11 announced the closure of county buildings because of the increase in COVID-19 positivity rates in Clinton County. The county is still allowing appointments to be made. The closure of the buildings took effect at noon Nov. 12 until further notice.
During her weekly coronavirus report to the Board of Supervisors on Monday, Cullen noted the Clinton County positivity rate is down to 22.7%. The rate was 25.6% last week. Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. on Monday asked when the board should consider reopening county buildings to the public.
Cullen recommends waiting at least one to two more weeks. She cited the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
“I heard a lot of people that were very safe over the holiday,” Cullen said Monday. “But then I heard a lot of people still had their large family gatherings. So I guess I would at least watch for the next week or so to see what the numbers do before I would change anything at this point.”
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp supports waiting at least one more week before considering changing the status of county buildings.
“I’m interested in giving it another week at the minimum,” Srp said. “I think the recommendation of two weeks is appropriate.”
Srp noted the county discussed the significant inconvenience of closing county buildings for residents, businesses and even county personnel. There are benefits in the interest of protecting county services and making sure the county is able to stay open for business, even at this level, Srp said.
Cases remain widespread throughout the county, Cullen said. Hospitalizations in Region 5 are down, she added. It was reported Sunday that there were 259 hospitalizations, down from 329 last week, Cullen added. There have been 44 Clinton County deaths attributed to the coronavirus since the outbreak began in March, Cullen said.
